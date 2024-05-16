Cautious optimism pervades YSRC and NDA

VIJAYAWADA: A cautious optimism is evident in both the YSRC and NDA camps following a record polling of 81.86% in the State for the general elections held on May 13 for both the Legislative Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

Despite assertions of victory in the elections, the celebratory mood seems to be missing in both camps, as no one is sure as to which way the vote of the people of Andhra will swing and how much difference the 1.5% increase in the voter turnout compared to the 2019 elections will make in the end.

In 2019, it was a clean sweep for the YSRC, which recorded a landslide victory, and saw more than 50% vote share in its kitty. “However, this may not be the case this time,” opined a senior member of the ruling party.

Whichever way the needle swings, the winning side will land up with seats between 98 to 104, observed political analysts, who have been keeping track of the developments in the State for the past couple of months leading to the elections.

When a large number of young voters were seen queuing up at the polling booths and high turnout of voters during the first half of the polling on May 13, the TDP asserted that victory was its. However, later in the day, the swelling number of seniors and women at the polling, especially from the working class and poor sections, made the YSRC assert that victory was its.

The TDP has been banking on the anti-incumbency factor, while the YSRC has banked on the positive vote, stating the welfare measures for the past five years, have made it the favourite of the people. “But at the end of the day, none of these parties are confident as to which way the voters will swing,” observed a senior leader, who is inactive now.

It is learnt that leaders of both the parties are also worried about the impact of the cash not reaching the voters on the day before the polls, as in several places, the lower-rung leaders had either run away with cash given to them for distribution or giving less cash than what was promised.