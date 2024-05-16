Over 3.61 lakh students to appear for AP EAPCET today

VIJAYAWADA: JNTU Kakinada, representing the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), has finalised all arrangements for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), slated to begin on May 16.

More than 3.61 lakh students, including 2,73,008 students from the MPC stream and 87,421 students from the Bi.PC stream, are expected to appear for the online examination.

AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy addressed the media, revealing that the online examination for the Bi.PC stream will span five sessions from May 16 to 17. Similarly, the exam for the MPC stream will be conducted over nine sessions from May 19 to 23. He also noted that due to political clashes, the Nandyal centres have been relocated. Candidates are advised to download the revised hall tickets, which include the updated venue and route map. To ensure punctuality, the council will strictly enforce a one-minute late rule, urging candidates to arrive at the test centres at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time. JNTU Kakinada vice-chancellor Prof GVR Prasada Raju mentioned that the examination will be held across 142 test centres, including two in Hyderabad. Each day will comprise two examination sessions. The first session will be from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second session will be from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Officials from APSCHE, including vice-chairman Prof K Rama Mohana Rao, vice-chairperson Prof P Uma Maheswari Devi, secretary Prof Y Nazeer Ahammed, special officer for CETs M Sudhir Reddy, assistant special officer for CETs G Madhavi, and academic officer Prof S Chandra Mohan Reddy were present.