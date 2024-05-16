Police violated ECI guidelines at ANU: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday complained with the Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena holding a party in the Nagarjuna University Campus, which is one of the strong rooms to store the EVMs till June 4.

In his written complaint, the TDP chief said ECI has given strict guidelines regarding the security of strong rooms relating to EVMs after elections. The instructions, inter alia, provide that: “No Vehicle, including that of any official or ministers or any other political functionary, should be allowed inside the secured campus where the EVMs and VVPATs and election papers are stored. …..”.

He said these instructions were violated at the strong room located at the campus of Nagarjuna University, Nambur, Guntur district. “It was reported that an event was organised by Attada Bapuji, SP, Chief Minister’s Security Group (CMSG). The said event was conducted at Dr S John David Auditorium-cum-Seminar Hall of the University on May 14, in which several police officers participated,” he explained.

According to him, the seminar hall was decorated with Siddham posters of YSRC, and DJ songs of YSRC were played and nearly 450 police personnel participated in the event which started around 4.30 pm and continued till dinner time. It is a serious breach of security instructions given concerning Strong Rooms by the ECI, he pointed out. To support his complaint, he submitted videos and photos of the said event.

“I request to initiate stern and appropriate action against the police officers and arrange for setting a good precedent to see that all the strong rooms in the state of Andhra Pradesh are given tight security and restore the sanctity of the election process,” the TDP chief said in his complaint.