Special Police Observer biased: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has filed a formal complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner pertaining to the ‘biased’ conduct of the Special Police Observer in the Andhra Pradesh elections.

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged bias of the Election Commission and negligence by police in combating TDP-unleashed attacks. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, he said TDP resorted to violence to disrupt polling.

He expressed concern over the transfer of 29 officers, predominantly police, before polling, without adequate inquiry.

Meanwhile, in his complaint, Lella Appi Reddy, YSRC general secretary, raised grave concerns regarding the actions of retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra, appointed as the Special Police Observer for the elections to the State Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

The letter highlighted several incidents indicating a clear bias towards the TDP and a disregard for neutrality and fairness in the electoral process, posing a threat to its integrity.

It was noted that since the arrival of the Special Police Observer in the State, multiple complaints have been lodged by both the YSRC and TDP.

However, district police chiefs have consistently favoured TDP’s complaints, while ignoring those submitted by the YSRC, even responding sarcastically to YSRC.

Furthermore, implicit instructions and actions have made TDP cadre believe they have support from the police, resulting in compromised law enforcement during polling and post-polling, leading to law and order issues at several places in the State.

“These actions suggest that Deepak Mishra might have favoured the TDP at the behest of Vishnu Vardhan Rao, retired IPS officer, who is associated with the TDP,” the YSRC leader noted in the letter.

In light of these concerns, the YSRC urged the Election Commission to promptly appoint a new Special Police Observer known for honesty and integrity to ensure a level playing field for all the parties involved.