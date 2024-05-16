Thunderstorms likely in parts of AP for two days

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed isolated parts of Rayalaseema and North Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The highest rainfall of 5.8 cm was reported at Velgodu in Nandyal district, followed by 4 cm of rain in G Singadam of Srikakulam district, and 3.5 cm in Palakonda of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Daytime temperatures continued to dip below the 40-degree Celsius mark in most places in the State due to overcast sky conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across AP on Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorm activity is also predicted in isolated places across the State for the subsequent two days.

In its daily report, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority stated that no heatwave conditions were reported on Wednesday.

Chintalapudi in Eluru district reported the highest daytime temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Gadivemula in Nandyal, followed by Pammuru in Prakasam at 40.4 degrees Celsius, Chintur in ASR at 40.2 degrees Celsius, and G Singavaram of Kurnool at 40.1 degrees Celsius.