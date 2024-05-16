Uneasy calm prevails in Palnadu and Tirupati

GUNTUR/TIRUPATI: An uneasy calm prevailed in Palnadu district after clashes between YSRC and TDP workers were reported in several places, including Narasaraopet, Gurazala, Macherla, and Sattenapalli Assembly constituencies, on Monday and Tuesday.

Normal life was affected as CrPC Section 144 was still in place and police took complete control of the district by deploying additional forces. As a precautionary measure, influential leaders of both parties in all constituencies were put under house arrest. Shops and offices were shut, while local transport services were suspended due to the curfew.

In Palnadu, security was beefed up in sensitive areas and police conducted vehicular inspections to monitor any suspicious activity.

Speaking to mediapersons, Palnadu SP Bindu Madhav, who is camping in Macherla since Tuesday night, maintained that the situation is totally under control as no violent incident was reported in the district on Wednesday.

Further, he said persons, who were involved in incidents of violence in Macherla and Narasaraopet on May 13 and 14, were identified and booked under relevant sections. He added that Section 144 will be in place for the next few days to ensure peace in the district.

In Tirupati, police have reportedly taken some people into custody for questioning in connection with the attack on TDP Chandragiri MLA contender Pulivarthi Nani at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam campus on Tuesday.

The attempted murder of Nani has sparked controversy, with his wife Sudha Reddy accusing the SP of reneging on promises to swiftly apprehend the culprits. Voicing her grievances while staging a dharna in front of the Tiruchanoor police station, Sudha criticised the police’s handling of the situation. “Despite providing evidence, they failed to arrest those who attacked Nani. Instead they have arrested our people under preventive detention,” she rued.

In Tadipatri after the face-off between JC Prabhakar Reddy’s men and YSRC candidate Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, both the leaders were reportedly sent away from the town. Prabhakar Reddy was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, as he fell ill reportedly after inhaling tear gas. Additional forces were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, in Kadapa district, Jammalamadugu DSP Yashwant said they have identified the person who attacked YSRC candidate Dr M Sudheer Reddy on May 13.