YSRC will romp home comfortably: Balineni

ONGOLE: Former minister and Ongole sitting MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Wednesday said that the record polling percentage in Prakasam district was indicative of the groundswell for Chief Minister YS Jagan Moahn Reddy for his welfare and development schemes.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said that the unusually high turnout at polling stations has reinforced the party’s belief that the YSRC was romping home with a huge majority.

He said, “We thank one and all who supported us and blessed us. Our sincere thanks to YSRC leaders and cadres, who work hard for the success of the party in the elections.”

The former minister said that though the TDP-BJP-JSP combine made baseless and false allegations to capture the anti-incumbency vote, its game plan did not work. The perceived anti-government voters, mostly government employees, eventually voted for the YSRC, he claimed.

“Important leaders of the government employees’ unions told me that many of their colleagues did not trust the promises made by TDP chief N Chandrababu and his tripartite alliance. They explained to me that though initially government employees were against the YSRC government, they later had a change of mind and supported the party. They received their arrears in lump sum amount just before the general elections which made them support the government,” the former minister said.