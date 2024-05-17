Andhra Pradesh: 13 arrested for attack on Pulivarthi Pulivarthi Nani

TIRUPATI: SVU Campus Police have arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on Pulivarthi Venkata Mani Prasad (Nani), TDP candidate of Chandragiri Assembly constituency.

Nani was attacked on the premises of Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam on Tuesday when he went to inspect the strong room on the university campus.

According to police, Nani was confronted and attacked by a group led by V Bhanu Kumar Reddy and N Ganapati Reddy at the main gate of the university. They assaulted Nani, his wife Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, and their supporters. Nani’s gunman Dharani fired two warning shots into the air, dispersing the attackers. The CCTV footage revealed that the assailants were armed with sticks, rods, cricket bats, stones and beer bottles.

Based on a complaint lodged by Nani, SVU Campus police registered a case and set up special teams under the supervision of Tirupati District SP Krishna Kant Patel to nab the assailants. The arrested included Bhanu Kumar Reddy (43), Ganapati (46), M Janaki Reddy (33) and 10 others. They were remanded to judicial custody.

The SP commended DSP Surendra Reddy, CCS DSP Ravi Kumar, SVU Campus CI Murali Mohan Rao and SIs Ramanjaneyulu and Anjanappa for apprehending the accused in the attack within a few days.

He promised to take stringent action against all those involved in the attack. Stern action will be taken against those who create a law and order problem in Tirupati city, he warned.

Meanwhile, Nani was discharged from SVIMS Hospital after being treated for the injuries sustained in the attack. He accused sitting YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy of masterminding the attack.