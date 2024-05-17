One photograph is worth a thousand words: Collector

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao highlighted the significance of the Information and Public Relations Department in ensuring government programmes reach the public effectively. He emphasised the importance of photography in conveying messages and memories and said, “One photograph is worth a thousand words.”

At a programme organised in his office on Thursday, he handed over a Nikon D850 model camera to officials of the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRD). He underscored the power of photography to capture emotions and preserve memories, noting its vital role in shaping public perceptions and understanding.

Moreover, Dilli Rao stressed the crucial role of photography in the Information and Public Relations Department, which plays a pivotal role in disseminating information about government programs to the public. He urged the departmental officials and photographers to cover visits and events of prominent dignitaries and officials to distribute to the media.

District Revenue Officer V Srinivasa Rao, District Information and Public Relations Officer U Surendranad, DPRO SV Mohan Rao, Publicity Assistant VV Prasad, Photographer M Sairam, and other officials were present.