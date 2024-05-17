Palnadu remains tense, bombs seized in searches

As violence that broke out on the polling day continued on Tuesday and Wednesday, special forces were deployed in the district to prevent clashes between TDP and YSRC cadres. Shops and business establishments were closed to prevent damage to property by unruly mobs.

Palnadu police and special forces carried out cordon and search operation at Pinelli village in Machavaram mandal. Country-made bombs were found in the houses of five villagers.

Addressing mediapersons, Palnadu district Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav said 55 petrol bombs and broken glass bottles were seized from the houses of Chintapalli Pedda Saida, Chintapalli Nanne, Allabakshu, Chintapalli Jani Basha and Thanda Pedda Nanne. Dachepalli police registered cases against them. A probe is on to find out how the quintet procured petrol bombs and other explosive materials. “Searches will continue in all identified problematic villages in the district. Strict instructions have been given to police and special forces to take stringent action against those violating the prohibitory orders,” the SP said.

In Madala village, 29 petrol bombs were seized from a political leader’s house. As many as 20 persons were arrested in connection with violence in Karempudi village. On the other hand, the police imposed restrictions in Macherla and put TDP leaders Nakka Anand Babu, Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy under house arrest to prevent any untoward incidents in the constituency.