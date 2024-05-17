YSRC complains to Governor over poll violence in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A YSRC delegation, led by Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

It lodged a formal complaint with the Governor on the attacks unleashed by the TDP against YSRC cadre on the polling day and the aftermath. The complaint also highlighted the inadequacies of police in various districts, including Palnadu, Anantapur, where incidents of violence were reported, particularly after the replacement of police officers by the Election Commission of India.

The YSRC delegation expressed concern over the biased conduct of Special Police Observer Deepak Mishra. It alleged that Mishra had exceeded his assigned role by colluding with TDP functionaries, compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

The YSRC condemned the one-sided police response and inaction, which seemed to protect TDP interests and exacerbate violence instigated by the opposition.

It is in the public domain that during the election campaign, TDP leaders openly instigated their cadre to cause harm to YSRC leaders. Hence, the delegation implored the Governor to initiate appropriate action against the TDP and all those involved in the disturbances.

The delegation comprised Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, MLA Perni Nani, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and K Manohar Naidu.