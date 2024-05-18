Andhra Pradesh: DGP constitutes SIT to probe poll violence

VIJAYAWADA: On the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday issued orders to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will be headed by Inspector General of Police (IG) Vineet Brijlal.

The 13-member SIT will investigate cases pertaining to the incidents of poll-related violence reported in parts of the State, affecting the law and order situation particularly in Palnadu, Anantapur, and Tirupati districts.

Officers who will be a part of the SIT are: ACB SP Rama Devi, ACB additional SP Sowmyalatha, Srikakulam ACB DSP Ramana Murthy, CID DSP P Srinivasulu, Ongole ACB DSP Valluri Srinivasa Rao, Tirupati ACB DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, inspectors V Bhushanam, K Venkat Rao, Rama Krishna, Srinivas, Moin, N Prabhakar and Siva Prasad.

The order stated that the SIT chief can co-opt any officer or legal adviser as per the situation. It further mentioned that the SIT will supervise the investigation being conducted by jurisdictional investigation officers concerned in the cases and will recommend additional appropriate sections of law in each case to be updated wherever needed. It will also make recommendations to get fresh FIRs registered.

Vineet Brijlal was asked to submit the compliance report to the Election Commission in two days.