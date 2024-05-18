Central intelligence dept asks Andhra Pradesh government to step up vigil for a fortnight from June 4

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the post-poll violence that rocked parts of the State, the Central intelligence department has reportedly asked the State government to be on high alert as it apprehends disruption of law and order in the State on the day of counting (June 4). The intelligence agencies reportedly asked the government to remain alert at least for two weeks after the counting and step up security in all problematic locations in the State.

Following the post-poll violence reported at various places in the State, the Central intelligence wing reportedly collected crucial information pertaining to the law and order situation in the State and apprised the government.

According to sources, personnel of the Central intelligence department have been stationed at various places in the State for the past two months to monitor the law and order situation. In a report, the officials mentioned the clashes in Palnadu, Jammalamadugu and Anantapur.

The officials further reported that more than 20 Assembly constituencies and two Parliament segments are most prone to violence on the day of counting and the following few days, sources said. They added the intelligence agency has asked the State official machinery to observe the trends that emerge after counting starts and act accordingly.

After the alert was issued, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta convened a meeting and directed all district collectors and SPs to step up vigil in their respective regions with the help of Central Armed Police Forces and by making additional deployments. The officials were instructed to identify other problematic locations immediately and keep a tab on suspected trouble-mongers to prevent untoward incidents.

Jawahar Reddy warned of stringent action against errant officials if they fail to comply with the ECI and Central intelligence guidelines.