Clay & glass bottles to replace plastic in Srisailam

KURNOOL: Implementing the ban on the use of plastic, the authorities of Srisaila Devasthanam have introduced bottles and cups made of clay, steel, and glass, instead of plastic. As many as one lakh such bottles and at least two lakh cups are made available in the temple so far and one lakh bottles of clay, steel, and copper would be brought in soon. The temple authorities are also planning to set up 60 mineral water plants in addition to 40 plants already available in the temple town.

“In the town, water is supplied free to the devotees round the clock. We and forest department officials are working jointly to make Srisailam a plastic-free zone”, temple executive officer (EO) D Peddiraju said. Steps are being taken to provide mineral water to the devotees in the temple premises in the same manner as is being implemented in the TTD, he said.

He appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the temple staff in the implementation of the ban on the use of plastic. All the business establishments have been advised to set up ‘no use plastic- save environment’ boards. A special team regularly monitors the implementation of the plastic ban, keeping a watchful eye on the use of small and one-time-use plastic bags in the town. He, however, said they had already banned plastic items that were classified as category 6 (a) as per the direction of the State Endowment Department.

The temple has also begun a motivation programme on the need to enforce the ban.