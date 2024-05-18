One dies of diarrhoea in Eluru tribal hamlet

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Following the reported death of a person due to diarrhoea at Kudumulatobu hamlet in Damaracherla village of Kukkunur mandal in Eluru district on Thursday, KR Puram ITDA swung into action and took up health measures in the village.

Project officer M Suryaatej rushed to the village and directed the medical department officials to set up a camp in the village, besides ensuring sanitation drives are taken up in the village to prevent diarrhoea.

Kukkunur mandal development officer Narasimharao informed that the samples of water were sent for testing and it was learned that there were no traces of contamination in the water. He further said that as many as eight persons in the hamlet are suffering with diarrhoea and were being treated at the medical camp.

District panchayat officer T Srinivasa Viswanath visited the village and said that a sanitation drive was taken up in the village and will be continued for the next three days.