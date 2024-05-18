Property feud: Wife, daughters obstruct last rites of 72-year-old man for two days

ONGOLE: In an inhumane incident, blood relatives, including wife and three daughters, of a deceased 72-year-old man, who died due to ill health, stopped the last rites of the latter demanding their share of properties. The incident took place in Ayyappa Rajupalem village of Marripudi mandal in Prakasam district.

According to the reports reaching here, Gutlapalli Venkateswarlu (72) and his wife Ramanamma have been leading separate lives due to family issues. Noticing that his health is deteriorating, Venkateswarlu, who has been staying with his brother Venkayya, reportedly wrote all his properties on the name of his brother’s sons as a token of gratitude.

Coming to know of this news, Venkateswarlu’s wife Ramanamma, along with her three daughters, arrived at Ayyappa Rajupalem village and started quarrelling with Venkateswarlu and his brother for their share in the properties for the past few months. However, their efforts went in vain, as Venkateswarlu strongly condemned their claims and denied to give a share in property pointing out that they ignored his presence for around three decades and never took care of him.

Unfortunately, on Tuesday night, Venkateswarlu died due to ill health in a farmhouse of his brother located on the outskirts of the village. When the family of Venkayya were preparing to perform the last rights of Venkateswarlu, Ramanamma and her daughters once again brought the property issue to the fore. The argument intensified and continued for two days straight, halting the last rites process resulting in decomposition of the body.

Marripadu sub-inspector Siva Basava Raju intervened and made them agree to perform the last rites on Thursday evening.