Sand-laden lorries must be covered properly: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued orders making it mandatory for the vehicles transporting sand to cover it with a tarpaulin. The bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao heard petitions seeking the court’s intervention to stop illegal mining of sand in the State, and issued the orders recently.

While hearing the petitions, the bench said the National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of the matter, issued several orders and even penalised those violating the rules. The bench said the Apex court is also hearing petitions regarding illegal sand mining.

Advocate General S Sriram and amicus curiae Norma Alvaris also informed the court that the matter could be left to the NGT as it is seized of the matter. The bench issued orders making covering of the sand with tarpaulin mandatory in view of the pollution, and also the inconvenience caused to motorists during transportation of sand.

The bench said it would decide the penalty for violation of its orders, and asked the AG to give suggestions in this regard. The bench also said it would decide on the timings during which sand can be transported in its next hearing, and posted the matter to July 31.