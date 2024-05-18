Tadipatri riot: YSRC seeks suspension of ASP, DIG

VIJAYAWADA: In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the YSRC has sought suspension of Anantapur ASP and Anantapur Range DIG, as well as the transfer of Guntur Range IG for their failure to prevent post-poll violence.

YSRC State general secretary Lella Appi Reddy, accompanied by sitting Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, highlighted the urgent need for decisive action following the grave incidents that undermined the democratic process in Tadipatri. They mentioned the violent attacks, targeting Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, MLA of Tadipatri and YSRC candidate.

Pedda Reddy and his supporters were brutally assaulted by individuals allegedly owing allegiance to the TDP and JC Diwakar Reddy. Despite high voter turnout, TDP elements unleashed violent attacks to intimidate voters, disrupt voting, tamper with EVMs and assault YSRC agents. The police, despite complaints, remained inactive. The following day, Pedda Reddy was attacked again when he visited an injured follower, and his house was attacked with stones and petrol bombs, with no police intervention, they stated.

The YSRC leaders also accused Anantapur ASP and Anantapur DIG of destroying crucial CCTV footage in Pedda Reddy’s residence.

Additionally, they requested the transfer of Guntur Range IG in the wake of the compromised integrity of the electoral process. The YSRC emphasised the need for further decisive action by the Election Commission to ensure fair elections as the counting date of June 4 is fast approaching, they said.