YSRC goons attacked Burma Colony family, police claim false: Vishnu

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former BJP MLA and Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency NDA candidate P Vishnu Kumar Raju on Friday alleged that the attack on a family in Burma Camp was orchestrated by the YSRC.

He dismissed the police statement that the altercation was due to a personal dispute, alleging that YSRC goons targeted the victims for voting for the NDA.

Accompanied by the victims, Raju addressed the media on Friday, condemning the ongoing violence in the State.

Raju criticised Kancharapalem police for their inept handling of the incident, accusing them of misleading the public and failing to conduct a thorough probe.

On the night of May 15, victim Dhanalakshmi, her son Manikantha, and a pregnant woman named Ramya, were assaulted by a gang of six who invaded their house.

Despite the severity of the attack, which included 23 cuts inflicted on Dhanalakshmi, Raju claimed the police misrepresented the incident and did not adequately address the victims’ complaints.

The former MLA said they would take the matter to the notice of the City Police Commissioner and the Election Commission, expressing distrust towards local law enforcement authorities, and demanded an impartial investigation into the incident.

Nazir of TDP and Pasupuleti Usha Kiran of JSP echoed Raju’s concerns, questioning the police’s quick dismissal of the assault.

Victim Nukaratnam denied any prior disputes with the attackers, attributing the violence solely to their voting.

She accused Kancharapalem police of corruption, expressing fear for their lives and stating that they could no longer stay in Burma Camp.

Don’t politicise attack: Minister

Denying any political motive in the Burma Colony attack, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said everyone should avoid spreading unfounded rumours and creating unrest in the peaceful region of North Andhra for selfish gains