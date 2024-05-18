YSRC won’t get Opposition status in Assembly: Uma

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exuded confidence that he would achieve landslide victory in the elections, the TDP ridiculed his claim stating that the YSRC would not even get the Opposition party status in the State Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, former minister and senior leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao maintained that the YSRC would suffer drubbing and all the ministers in Jagan’s Cabinet would taste defeat in the elections. “The NDA will come to power in the State with a thumping majority,’’ he said.

Uma said the AP Land Titling Act of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government drew flak from the people and they overwhelmingly rejected the YSRC in the elections. “The defeat of YSRC is imminent and that is why not a single minister of Jagan’s Cabinet is ready to speak on the election verdict,’’ he observed.

Refuting the YSRC’s allegations that the TDP was behind the post poll violence at several places in the State, and the police force was acting in a biased manner at the behest of the Opposition party, Uma questioned as to why the DSP rank officer Chaitanya was not suspended even if he attacked a physically challenged person. “The Chief Secretary and the DGP are protecting him,’’ Uma alleged, and added that those officials who took the ruling party’s side, and failed to maintain law and order were transferred by the Election Commission.