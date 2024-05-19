Andhra Pradesh: SIT launches inquiry into post-poll violence

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe the violence on the day of polling and the aftermath in the State, launched its investigation on Saturday. Headed by Inspector General of Police (IG) rank officer Vineet Brijlal, the 13-member SIT would conduct a through probe into the violence that erupted in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati.

Divided into four teams, ACB SP Rama Devi, ACB Additional SP Sowmyalatha, Srikakulam ACB DSP Ramana Murthy, CID DSP P Srinivasulu, Ongole ACB DSP Valluri Srinivasa Rao, Tirupathi ACB DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, Inspectors V Bhushanam, K Venkat Rao, Rama Krishna, Srinivas, Moin, N Prabhakar and Siva Prasad, visited the places where the incidents of violence reported, and examined the FIRs registered pertaining to the riots and arson.

The four teams visited Macherla, Narasaraopet, Chandragiri and Tadipatri and collected information pertaining to group clashes and violence. According to sources, one team of SIT visited Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati and launched a probe into the post-poll violence that occurred on May 14.