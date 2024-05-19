Andhra Pradesh: SIT launches inquiry into post-poll violence

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to probe the violence on the day of polling and the aftermath in the State, launched its investigation on Saturday. Headed by Inspector General of Police (IG) rank officer Vineet Brijlal, the 13-member SIT would conduct a through probe into the violence that erupted in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati.
Divided into four teams, ACB SP Rama Devi, ACB Additional SP Sowmyalatha, Srikakulam ACB DSP Ramana Murthy, CID DSP P Srinivasulu, Ongole ACB DSP Valluri Srinivasa Rao, Tirupathi ACB DSP Ravi Manohara Chary, Inspectors V Bhushanam, K Venkat Rao, Rama Krishna, Srinivas, Moin, N Prabhakar and Siva Prasad, visited the places where the incidents of violence reported, and examined the FIRs registered pertaining to the riots and arson.
The four teams visited Macherla, Narasaraopet, Chandragiri and Tadipatri and collected information pertaining to group clashes and violence. According to sources, one team of SIT visited Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati and launched a probe into the post-poll violence that occurred on May 14.
The teams also reviewed the status of investigation of the cases registered and visited the scenes of offence. As part of the investigation, the SIT is set to collect the CCTV footage, media clippings and other evidence in the violence-hit places and the attacks on polling stations in Macherla and Narasaraopet constituencies.
After reviewing the cases, the SIT teams will submit their preliminary investigation reports to Vineet Brijlal on Sunday. The teams are likely to visit the violence-hit places again on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Vineet Brijlal held a meeting with all the 13 SIT members and gave necessary instructions to complete the investigation within the stipulated time.
Meanwhile, the DGP directed the SIT chief to submit a detailed report to the ECI based on which action will be initiated against the perpetrators of violence and errant officials for dereliction of duties.