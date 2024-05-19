Andhra Pradesh: Works of Adventure Park expedited

ONGOLE: The officials of the forest department have expedited the construction works of the Adventure Park located on the Pedda Dornala-Srisailam road near Ganapathi checkpost.

Being constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh, the project aims to attract nature lovers, tourists and pilgrims visiting Srisailam temple. Most of the project works, including adventure tourism activities like zip line ride, bungee trampoline, cycling, land zorbing, and others, are in their last phase.

Informing that the forest department has already constructed two nature parks in the region to attract tourists and pilgrims, Forest Divisional Officer Viswesvara Rao said, “The balance works are expected to be completed within two months. Expert technicians from Pune will be arriving here soon to inspect the park and give their feedback. Soon after completion of the park, we will call for tenders and finalise the contract for the maintenance of the park.”