Ensure foolproof security at strong rooms at all levels: CEO to officials

VISAKHAPATNAM/SRIKAKULAM: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena inspected strong rooms at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He directed officials to ensure foolproof security at strong rooms at all levels.

He was accompanied by District Collector A Mallikarjun and City Police Commissioner A Ravishankar. EVMs of all Assembly segments in Visakhapatnam and that of the Lok Sabha constituency have been stored in the strong rooms in Andhra University.

He interacted with the officials, enquired about the security, and verified entries in the log book. He also directed the district election officer to review the security at the strong rooms from time to time. The Election Commission of India’s guidelines need to be implemented in their entirety, the CEO said.

Later, Meena inspected the strong rooms at Sri Sivani Engineering College in Srikakulam, along with District Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon and SP GR Radhika. He inspected the seals on the strong rooms, CCTV cameras and the three-tier security arrangement. He ordered the security personnel not to allow any unauthoried persons.