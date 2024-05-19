Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, more showers likely

VIJAYAWADA: Moderate to heavy rains lashed isolated parts of West Godavari, Parvatipram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Satya Sai, Alluri Sitarama Raju, YSR, Annamayya and Nellore districts on Saturday.

The highest rainfall of 8.75 cm was reported in Yelamanchili of West Godavari district, followed by 6.7 cm in Paravathipuram of Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 4.25 cm in Dachepalli of Palnadu districts. Daytime temperatures continued to dip below the 40-degree Celsius mark in most places in Andhra Pradesh due to overcast sky conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across AP on Sunday and Monday.