Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, more showers likely

Daytime temperatures continued to dip below the 40-degree Celsius mark in most places in Andhra Pradesh due to overcast sky conditions.
Representative Image
Representative Image (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moderate to heavy rains lashed isolated parts of West Godavari, Parvatipram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Satya Sai, Alluri Sitarama Raju, YSR, Annamayya and Nellore districts on Saturday.

The highest rainfall of 8.75 cm was reported in Yelamanchili of West Godavari district, followed by 6.7 cm in Paravathipuram of Parvathipuram-Manyam district, and 4.25 cm in Dachepalli of Palnadu districts. Daytime temperatures continued to dip below the 40-degree Celsius mark in most places in Andhra Pradesh due to overcast sky conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places across AP on Sunday and Monday.

heavy rain
AP

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com