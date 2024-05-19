No Cabinet berth for Anantapur Urban MLA

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur Urban Assembly constituency is the nerve centre of politics in Anantapur district as it is the district headquarters. However, the urban constituency, which provided political stalwarts to the State, and faced 17 elections, has failed to get a cabinet berth so far.

Though influential leaders emerged from this constituency irrespective of the party, none have made it to the State Cabinet, much to the disappointment of the people of Anantapur Urban. For reasons not known, no party that came to power in the State, took the initiative to make Anantapur MLA a minister.

The constituency was represented by the Congress, TDP, and Communist parties since it came into existence in 1962. In the 17 elections, the Congress won nine times, CPI twice, CPM once, TDP thrice and YSRC twice.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Congress, TDP and YSRC had formed governments, but none of these parties induct Anantapur MLA into the Cabinet. When YS Rajasekhara Reddy became the Chief Minister, the talk was that Anantapur MLA B Narayana Reddy would get the Cabinet berth. However, this was not to be the case owing to political equations.

In 2019, Ananta Venkatarami Reddy of YSRC won the election from Anantapur Urban and everyone expected that he would make the cut. However, it did not happen. In the Cabinet reshuffle, again hopes of Venkatarami Reddy becoming the minister raised. But, it did not happen, much to the disappointment of Venkatarami Reddy. One of the reasons for Anantapur MLA not being part of the government was that for nearly half of the 17 elections held, the seat went to the opposition.

Another unique distinction of those representing Anantapur Urban is that they got elected to both the Assembly and the Lok Sabha. Five such leaders are D Narayana Swamy, Anantha Venkata Reddy, Tarimella Nagi Reddy, P Anthony Reddy and Ananta Vankatarami Reddy.