Ambati: TDP responsible for violence

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu, who contested the election from Sattenapalli Assembly constituency, held TDP responsible for the violence in Palnadu region on the polling day and aftermath.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Sunday, Ambati said TDP leaders had initiated attacks not just in Sattenapalli and in parts of Palnadu, but also in other parts of the State like in Rayalaseema region, to hinder the electoral process by destroying EVMs. He also accused the police department of failing to control the mob in a few places.

“ECI changed the SPs of Palandu and Anantapur districts based on the complaint of BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and the new officers, unable to grasp the situation, have failed to prevent the violence in these sensitive constituencies. I have never witnessed such type of violence,” he said.

Ambati said both TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Purnadeswari should be held responsible for the poll and post-poll violence.

He expressed dismay at the ECI for suspending and transferring the officials, which it had appointed a few days before the elections.

Whenever the TDP starts suffering defeat, the demonic nature of Naidu gets exposed, Ambati observed. He further said he met the SIT officials and asked them to weed out the corrupt police officials to maintain law and order effectively.