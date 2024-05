TIRUPATI: This year’s mango season has brought a mixed bag of outcomes for farmers of Chittoor and Nellore districts.

While market prices for mangoes are high, unfavourable climatic conditions have hit the crop yield in the two districts considerably. Farmers are experiencing an unexpected twist as common varieties of mangoes fetch significantly higher prices this season.

The Pullera variety is now priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per tonne, and the Khadar variety between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000. This is a substantial price increase from last year when Pullera fetched Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per tonne, and Khadar did not get more than Rs 25,000.

However, the increased prices do not fully compensate for the low crop yield. The premium table variety mangoes have seen a shortage of less than 10%, and many farmers are struggling to recover their cultivation costs.

The absence of out-of-State buyers, who previously helped drive competition and prices, has left local traders as the primary purchasers. Hence, farmers have urged the government to provide them necessary support. S Suresh, a mango farmer of Chittoor, expressed concern about the loss due to adverse weather conditions.