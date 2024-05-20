Andhra Pradesh shines in India skill competition

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has won around 13 medals, including one gold, one bronze and 11 medallions of excellence, in the recently concluded India Skill Competitions at New Delhi.

The competitions were conducted from May 15 to 19 as part of World Skill Competitions to be held in Lyon, France 2024.

The World Skills Competition is an international skill competition conducted once every two years. It is the heart of the world skills movement which is working with a vision to improve our world with the power of skills.

Around 900 candidates have competed in 60 trades showcasing their skills. Of them 42 candidates from 37 trades have participated from the State.

APSSDC has provided training to these candidates. The State secured Gold in Cosmetic Design, bronze in Mechanical CAD, followed by medallion of excellences in 11 other trades.