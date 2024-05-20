Book criminal cases against Atchan, Chintamaneni: YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has sought registration of criminal cases against TDP State president and Tekkali contestant K Atchannaidu, and Denduluru TDP candidate Chintamaneni Prabhakar for their alleged role in post-poll violence.

In a representation made to the Election Commission of India (ECI), sitting YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu stated that Atchannaidu, along with his party activists, attacked Mallesh, an election agent of YSRC. “The TDP activist, at the behest of Atchannaidu, attacked the house of Mallesh. The YSRC election agent and his family members were assaulted and their house was ransacked because he had obstructed the TDP from indulging in rigging. Mallesh was hospitalised and later succumbed to injuries,’’ Vishnu said.

He further alleged that Prabhakar carried out attacks especially against Dalits in Denduluru after the elections. On the polling day, he had attempted to murder a person at Koppulavarigudem village in Pedavegi mandal.