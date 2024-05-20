Heavy rains likely to lash Andhra Pradesh as IMD predicts depression over Bay of Bengal

VIJAYAWADA: More rains, moderate to heavy, are likely to lash Andhra Pradesh with IMD forecasting a depression in the central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 24.

According to the weathermen, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal on around May 22. It is likely to move and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 24.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places are predicted across the State for the next four days.

Meanwhile, the southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of the Maldives and Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands, and South Andaman Sea on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, IMD director Stella said that they are constantly monitoring the weather front and the formation of a cyclone could only be assessed after May 22. “This type of weather is not anything out of order, as the month of May has witnessed depressions and cyclones in the past,” she said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rains lashed parts of Godavari and Krishna delta and parts of North Coastal Andhra districts on Sunday. The highest rainfall of 3.8 cm was recorded in Pedakurapadu of Palnadu district, followed by 3.6 cm in Addateegala of ASR district and 3.5 cm in Anaparthi of East Godavari district.