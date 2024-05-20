Will Uttarandhra political veterans emerge victorious in last direct poll?

SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM: While the whole country is eagerly waiting for June 4, it is likely to be the most important day in the lives of several political veterans in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as this may be the last direct election for them.
The high-octane general elections are expected to give a happy ending to the decades-long political journey of Dharmana Prasada Rao, Dharmana Krishna Das, Tammineni Sitaram, Botcha Satyanarayana and Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, who seemed to be in the election fray in a can’t but position as the leadership of their respective parties refused to give tickets to their political heirs.
Prasada Rao, who is a five-time MLA and served as a minister for nearly 12 years, contested from Srikakulam Assembly segment after the YSRC leadership denied the party ticket to his heir Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu.
Though he expressed his disinterest to contest the elections on various public platforms for the past two years, he was forced to contest from Srikakulam on the directions of YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Same is the case with Dharmana Krishna Das, who contested from Narasannapeta Assembly segment after the YSRC leadership denied the party ticket to his heir Dharmana Krishna Chaitanya. Krishna Das is a four-time MLA from Narasannapeta and also served as Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) in Jagan’s cabinet.
On the other hand, Tammineni started his political career in 1983 with the TDP. He got elected from Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency five times and served as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet.
He joined the Praja Rajyam Party before the 2009 elections, and jumped ship to the YSRC in 2014. Though he tried to field his heir Tammineni Chiranjeevi Nag in the elections, the YSRC high command denied the ticket.
Botcha was elected as Bobbili MP in 1999. He won Cheepurupalli Assembly seat thrice, twice on Congress ticket, and once as YSRC nominee.
He successfully introduced his wife Botcha Jhansi Rani, younger brother Botcha Appalanarasayya, and nephew Majji Srinivasa Rao (Chinna Seenu) to politics. Though he tried to field his heir Botcha Sandeep from Cheepurupalli in the elections, he was forced to enter the election fray after the YSRC leadership denied the party ticket to his son.
Kala Venkata Rao started his political career with the TDP in 1983 and was elected as an MLA five times. He also served as TDP State president after bifurcation of AP, Rajya Sabha member, TTD Chairman, and minister for nearly 10 years. Venkata Rao successfully introduced his kin to politics. Though he planned to field his heir Kimidi Ram Mallik Naidu from Etcherla in the 2024 elections, the TDP high command allotted this seat to its alliance partner BJP. In addition to that, the TDP leadership shifted Venkata Rao to Cheepurupalli. It will certainly give immense satisfaction to them if the veteran leaders end their decades-long political career on a winning note, an analyst observed.