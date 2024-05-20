Will Uttarandhra political veterans emerge victorious in last direct poll?

SRIKAKULAM / VIZIANAGARAM: While the whole country is eagerly waiting for June 4, it is likely to be the most important day in the lives of several political veterans in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as this may be the last direct election for them.

The high-octane general elections are expected to give a happy ending to the decades-long political journey of Dharmana Prasada Rao, Dharmana Krishna Das, Tammineni Sitaram, Botcha Satyanarayana and Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, who seemed to be in the election fray in a can’t but position as the leadership of their respective parties refused to give tickets to their political heirs.

Prasada Rao, who is a five-time MLA and served as a minister for nearly 12 years, contested from Srikakulam Assembly segment after the YSRC leadership denied the party ticket to his heir Dharmana Rammanohar Naidu.

Though he expressed his disinterest to contest the elections on various public platforms for the past two years, he was forced to contest from Srikakulam on the directions of YSRC supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Same is the case with Dharmana Krishna Das, who contested from Narasannapeta Assembly segment after the YSRC leadership denied the party ticket to his heir Dharmana Krishna Chaitanya. Krishna Das is a four-time MLA from Narasannapeta and also served as Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) in Jagan’s cabinet.

On the other hand, Tammineni started his political career in 1983 with the TDP. He got elected from Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency five times and served as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet.