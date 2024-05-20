YSRC urges ECI to validate postal ballots transparently

VIJAYAWADA: In a formal letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer, the YSRC has raised concerns regarding the validity of postal ballots in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

YSRC highlighted an unprecedented turnout of nearly 95 per cent of registered postal ballot voters, a stark increase compared to the previous highest turnout of 50 per cent. This surge has raised eyebrows, prompting YSRC to call for meticulous scrutiny of these ballots.

The core of concern lies in potential deficiencies in the declaration forms accompanying postal ballots, including missing requisite signatures and seals mandated by the election rules and guidelines. The party urged the CEC to ensure that returning officers strictly follow the prescribed procedures for accepting or rejecting postal ballots based on these criteria.

Adding to the complexity, YSRC pointed out widespread rumours suggesting that various employee unions and associations might have collected postal ballots from their members to influence votes in favour of specific political parties. The party stressed the importance of validating postal ballots individually, with careful examination of voter declarations and presiding officer signatures to prevent any fraudulent activities.

The party stressed the need for a thorough verification to maintain the integrity of the results. By doing so, YSRC aims to ensure that every postal ballot is scrutinised fairly, and only valid votes are counted.