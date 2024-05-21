Andhra Pradesh: 1.61L to appear for SSC supplementary exams

VIJAYAWADA : Elaborate arrangements are in place for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 3, said Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar.

Speaking at a virtual meeting with the Director of Government Examinations, AP and all the district educational officers held on Monday, he instructed the DEOs to ensure smooth conduct of the exam.

The Commissioner informed that the hall tickets were hosted on the official website from May 15 and students can either download the hall tickets by themselves or can collect from the concerned school headmasters.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Examinations D Devanada Reddy said that a total of 1,61,877 students registered for SSC ASE, including 96,938 boys and 64,939 girls.

“The exam will be conducted in 685 exam centres across the State. Around 85 chief superintendents, 685 departmental officers, 6,900 invigilators, 86 flying squads and other staff were appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the exam,” he added.

For enquiry or to lodge any complaints one can contact the control room at 0866-2974540 or the office of DGE can be reached out on dir_govexams@yahoo.com.