Attacks on SC women in Palnadu condemned

VIJAYAWADA : AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Gajjala Venkatalakshmi urged the people to condemn the unprecedented culture of attacks on women by political parties for not voting in favour of the latter.

She further added that SC and BC women from Kotha Ganesunipadu in Machavaram of Palnadu district brought these attacks to the attention of the commission through a formal complaint.

Responding to this incident, Gajjala Venkatalakshmi wrote a letter to the District Collector and the SP, urging them to provide protection to the victims and to take severe action against the accused. She remarked that targeting ST, BC, and minority women and attacking them is deplorable and that such actions are completely against democratic values.

Venkatalakshmi further criticised the situation where SC and BC women from Kothganesunipadu in the Machavaram mandal of Palnadu district were captured and tortured for almost 24 hours, eventually seeking refuge in a temple. She questioned whether these women do not have the right to vote freely, expressing doubt about the State of democracy.

She also criticised TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that during his time in power, he treated women with contempt, and now he is targeting SC, ST, BC, and minority women, inciting attacks on them.