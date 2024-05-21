Decision soon on recognising AP Chess Association

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the All India Chess Federation to take a decision in connection with the recognition of the AP Chess Association within six weeks.

Delivering a verdict recently, the High Court said that the federation has to take a decision within the ambit of the Indian National Sports Code guidelines. Andhra Pradesh Chess Association general secretary Suman has recently approached the High Court challenging the decision of the Federation derecognising the AP Chess Association.

The petitioner’s argument was that as per the Central government’s sports code guidelines, all the State associations have to be recognised. The HC too has agreed with the same.