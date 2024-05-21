IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Andhra Pradesh for 4 days

VIJAYAWADA: Light to moderate rains lashed parts of the Rayalaseema region and Konaseema, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, and Kakinada districts on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 4.95 cm was reported in Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district, followed by 4.5 cm in Amadagur of the same district, 3.8 cm in Veduru Kuppam of Chittoor district, and 3.4 cm in Bukkapatnam of Sri Satya Sai district.

The IMD has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places are predicted across the State for the next four days.

The APSDMA said the State did not experience heatwave conditions on Monday and cautioned people to be cautious about lightning strikes.