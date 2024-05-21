Raise awareness on CRS portal: Spl CS to officials

VIJAYAWADA: The Clinical Establishment Registration website will be revamped by the end of this month to enable private hospitals to get complete information during the time of registrations, said Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishnababu.

Speaking at the inaugural lecture of the State-level training programme held on Monday for all district medical health officers, state-level officials, and birth and death registrar administrators at a hotel in Vijayawada, Krishnababu emphasised the need to create awareness about the revamped Civil Registration System (CRS) portal.

He stressed the importance of raising public awareness regarding the new system for birth and death verification which came into effect from October 1, 2023.

“The Registrar General of India has introduced significant changes to the CRS portal, which necessitates this training programme for awareness. The updated system allows online reporting in regional languages, online fee payment, late registration facilities, digital delivery of birth and death certificates via email, detection of duplicate and fake information, SMS notifications, and reconciled changes through the CRS portal,” outlined Krishnababu.

Furthermore, the amended law emphasises the maintenance of accurate birth and death information, with hospitals required to report the cause of death in the prescribed format.

The system of village and ward secretariats will be strengthened to facilitate the issuance of birth and death certificates, with plans to enable the download of birth certificates anytime and anywhere, he added.

Public Health & Family Welfare director Dr Padmavathi, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare Dr SVenkateswar, Census Operation director P Bala Kiran and others were present.