Vijayawada: Meeting held on hoarding regulations for public safety

VIJAYAWADA : Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar conducted a meeting at the new VMC building’s meeting hall with display agencies, town planning staff and planning secretaries on Monday.

The focus of the meeting was on the erection of hoardings in view of public safety. The VMC commissioner emphasised the importance of ensuring that all hoardings meet high-quality and standard requirements to withstand cyclonic winds, which is possible only by obtaining a structural stability certificate.

“Agencies without this certification are required to obtain it within 10 days. No agency is permitted to display any hoarding, regardless of size, in public places or on the rooftops of homes, whether with advertisements or empty frames, without this essential certificate,” he added.