Withdraw ‘false’ cases: TDP to CEO

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Visakhapatnam police have suo motu registered FIRs against some media personnel and BJP candidate P Vishnu Kumar Raju, in connivance with YSRC leaders, TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate immediate measures to withdraw the cases.

In a letter addressed to the CEO on Monday, with copies sent to Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, who is Incharge of the State in the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, the Director General of Police, the Special General Observer of Election Commission, and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Atchannaidu said the filing of cases against the media personnel amounts to muzzling the press freedom.

Observing that the intervention of the ECI had yielded fruitful results in checking post-poll violence in the State to a certain extent, Atchannaidu said the attack on two women at Kancharapalem for not voting in favour of the YSRC was condemnable.

The media personnel were attacked by the YSRC activists for filing reports on the attack.

“Instead of initiating action against the perpetrators of the attack, the police, in collusion with the YSRC leaders, are only trying to divert the issue by filing cases against the media personnel. The police have also registered an FIR against Vishnu Kumar Raju, BJP candidate of Visakhapatnam (North) Assembly segment, for condemning the attack on the women at a media conference,” Atchannaidu said in the letter said.