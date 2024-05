VIJAYAWADA : Police have seized more than 1,100 vehicles for want of valid documents, besides a huge quantity of liquor in cordon and search operations conducted across the State from May 18 to 20.

After violence broke out on the day of polling on May 13 and the day after, the Election Commission of India (ECI) took a serious view and asked the State machinery to take adequate measures to bring normalcy.

Further, the intelligence agencies have reportedly given inputs on possible violence on the day of counting on June 4 and after the results are announced following which the police have intensified vigil.

In a statement on Tuesday, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said they had identified 301 problematic places across the State and conducted the cordon and search operations.