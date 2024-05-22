Andhra Police to take stern action against vandals of EVMs

VIJAYAWADA : Taking serious note of the damage caused to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in seven polling stations, including polling station number 202, in Macherla Assembly constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to inform the matter to the Director General of Police (DGP) to take stringent action against all those persons involved in the incidents.

A release issued by the CEO’s office on Tuesday night stated that the act of Macherla sitting YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy damaging the EVMs was recorded in the web camera, and the Palnadu district election officials handed over the footage related to all the incidents to the police to take stringent action against the vandals.

The police informed that the name of the MLA was included in the case.