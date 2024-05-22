AP minister Kakani has links with interstate mafia: TDP leader Somireddy

NELLORE : Former minister and TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy accused Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy of having links with an interstate mafia.

Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan in Nellore City on Tuesday, he said Kakani’s passport and a car bearing his MLA sticker were found at the rave party held at GR Farmhouse in Electronic City, Bengaluru giving credence to his links with mafia. “Gopala Reddy, owner of the farmhouse, is a close associate of Kakani,” he alleged.

The Sarvepalli TDP candidate said Kakani got the habit of denying his involvement in crimes, citing previous incidents where the Agriculture Minister allegedly evaded accountability despite being involved in the cases related to spurious liquor, fake documents and smuggling activities.

Highlighting the fact that vehicles bearing the sticker of 518 MLAs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were not found at the rave party except that of Kakani, Somireddy said, “This is not an isolated incident. Kakani has the history of involvement in various criminal activities earlier.”

He urged the Centre to treat the incident as an interstate issue and initiate stern measures to curb the activities of the mafia associated with Kakani.