Security tightened at Acharya Nagarjuna University ahead of counting

GUNTUR : As a measure to ensure peaceful counting process in the district, Guntur police on Tuesday conducted inspections at houses of history sheeters, trouble mongers, and suspected people across the district.

They also held grama sabhas and suggested the people to follow the regulations without fail and ensure that the counting process is held peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Guntur SP Tushar Dudi visited Acharya Nagarjuna University where the strong room has been set up and inspected the security arrangements.

He said a three-tier security has been set up at the strong rooms, with Central Armed Forces (ITBP) at the first tier, Armed Reserve Forces at the second tier and the local civil police at third tier. An additional SP has been appointed as in-charge and an inspector-level officer will monitor security.

Under the directives of Palnadu SP Mallika Garg, police conducted a ‘mob operation-mock drill’ in Narasaraopet.