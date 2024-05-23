Andhra Pradesh: Admissions into polytechnic colleges to begin today

VIJAYAWADA: The process for admissions into polytechnic colleges across the State will begin on Thursday (May 23) and classes will commence from June 10, said Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani. A notification to this effect was released on Wednesday.

During a meeting with officials, Nagarani directed them to ensure the admission process is conducted smoothly.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagarani explained that students can pay fee online from May 24 to June 2, and verification of certificates will be done between May 27 and June 3. She said students can exercise their options from May 31 to June 5 and added that allotment of seats will be completed on June 7. Students, whose admissions have been finalised, will have to report to colleges in person within five days from June 10 to 14.

Of a total of 1,42,035 students who appeared for POLYCET, 1,24,430 qualified the exam.