Depression likely to form on Bay by May 25

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is bracing up for more rains under the influence of a deep depression likely to form in the Bay of Bengal by May 25.

According to the IMD forecast, the low-pressure area over the Southwest adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts persists. However, the associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24 and intensify further, reaching the northeast & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by May 25th evening.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, the Comorin area, and South Bay of Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar islands and Andaman Sea on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, summer showers were reported in isolated parts of the Alluri Sitarama Raju, Chittoor, Eluru, Parvathipuram-Manyam, and Tirupati districts. The highest rainfall of 1.4 cm was reported in Kunavaram of ASR district.