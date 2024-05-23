Fingers crossed: Veteran leaders await counting day with bated breath

ONGOLE : Several veteran political leaders who contested in the recent general elections in undivided Prakasam district are waiting with bated breath for the results scheduled to be declared on June 4. Some of them are looking for sixth time victory while others want to win for the fourth time while others are raring to score a hat-trick.

Prominent leaders in the district in the fray include sitting MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Sitting MLA Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Ministers Audimulapu Suresh and Merugu Nagarjuna, TDP senior leaders and MLAs Gottipati, Dr DSBV Swamy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and others.

Senior leader Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (70) who represented Onogle in the 12th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha on behalf of Congress was elected to the lower house to the 17th Lok Sabha as a candidate of YSRC.

Now, Magunta is contesting from the same Ongole MP seat on TDP ticket to win the election for the fifth time and enter the 18th Lok Sabha for which elections have been held recently.

Former minister, Ongole YSRC MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (59) is aiming for his sixth electoral victory. Similarly, another YSRC senior leader and Minister Audimulapu Suresh (60) who is contesting from Kondepi (SC) Assembly seat is expecting to enter the Assembly for the fourth time. Telugu Desam party senior leader and MLA from Addanki Gottipati Ravi Kumar is also eyeing 5th successive electoral win from the same seat.

He was elected to the Assembly in 2004 from Martur, and 2009, 2014 and 2019 from Addanki. TDP’s other MLAs from Kondepi (SC), and Parchur Assembly segments, Dr DSBV Swamy (53), and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (47) are testing their luck for their successive 3rd win (Hat-trick) from their respective constituencies.

The YSRC, which had won eight of the 12 Assembly seats in undivided Prakasam district, has a tough task in keeping the pace. In the run up to the 2024 elections, faction feuds raged in at least three Assembly constituencies, including Kondepi and SN Padu. The party nominated two Ministers Audimulapu Suresh and Meruga Nagarjuna for the SC reserved constituencies to improve the party’s prospects in the polls.

Merugu Nagarjuna who was shifted from Vemuru (SC) Assembly segment to SN Padu (SC) segment (both are in Bapatla MP constituency limits) is hoping to win for the second time from here.

On the other hand, the TDP has fielded all the three sitting MLAs Dr DSBV Swamy (Kondepi), Gottipati Ravi Kumar (Addanki) and Yeluru Sambasiva Rao (Parchuru) who are eager to score hat-trick this time.

The TDP also fielded one and only woman candidate Dr Gottipati Lakshmi (Kadiyala) from the Darsi Assembly segment in which the highest voter turnout above 90.91% was recorded across the State.

Here Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy, former MLA is contesting for his second electoral victory as an MLA on YSRC ticket. Markapur sitting MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy is now aiming to win for the second time from Giddalur while another sitting MLA from Kanigiri Burra Madhusudan Yadav is now testing his luck for a his second victory as an MLA from Kandukur Assembly segment.