First Telugu space tourist felicitated

VIJAYAWADA : Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha MP Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad felicitated Gopichand Thotakura, the first Telugu space tourist for successfully completing a space tour. He visited Gopichand at his residence in the US on Wednesday and congratulated him for creating history as India’s first private space traveller.

On the occasion, Yarlagadda presented Gopichand with a Rs 100 coin issued by the Government of India in commemoration of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Thotakura expressed his happiness at receiving such a valuable gift.

