Implement road safety measures in Krishna district, officials told

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Collector DK Balaji advised the officials to implement measures to reduce road accidents as part of the district’s road safety initiatives.

On Wednesday, the Collector held a review meeting at the Collectorate to discuss the programmes being implemented by the Departments of Transport, Industries, APIIC, Tourism, Labour, Handloom, and Pollution Control.

He inquired about the issuance of permits for vehicles by the Transport Department, revenue collection, and life tax collection of vehicles. He also reviewed the online e-DAR (e-detailed accident report) registration process for road accidents. He said that the District Road Safety Committee meeting will be organised on the third Friday of every month.

He reviewed the programmes implemented by the Industries Department in the district, emphasising the need to promote industrialisation. He stated that they will conduct Industrial Promotion Committee meetings monthly and urged officials to take all necessary steps to set up industries in Autonagar and Malavalli Industrial Estate and to take measures to prevent industrial pollution. District Transport Department officer Purendra, Industries Department officer GM Venkatarao, Tourism Department officer Ram Laxman, and officials from the Labour and Handloom Departments were present.