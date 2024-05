VIJAYAWADA/SANGAREDDY : A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the State police to arrest YSRC Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy for vandalising an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) on the day of polling (May 13) in Andhra Pradesh, special police teams launched a manhunt in Telangana on Wednesday. The police reportedly found the politician’s car and driver near a factory in Sangareddy.

In a video that has gone viral, Ramakrishna Reddy can be seen entering polling station no. 202 at Palvai Gate, picking up an EVM and smashing it to the ground.

Palnadu district election officers handed over video recordings of the incident to the CEO, who further reported the same to the ECI. Subsequently, the ECI directed Chief Election Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to instruct DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to take stern action against those involved in vandalising the EVMs. The election officials handed over the video clips to the State police and sought their assistance in the investigation.

A case has been registered against Ramakrishna Reddy under Sections 143, 147, 448, 427, 353, 452, 120B of IPC, Sections 131 and 135 of the Representation of People (RP) Act and relevant sections of Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.

Macherla MLA & brother hoodwink TG police

On the DGP’s directions, as many as four teams of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police launched a manhunt for Ramakrishna Reddy in Hyderabad and its surroundings.

High drama ensued in Telangana on Wednesday when Sangareddy police launched a thorough vehicle checking near Rudraram on the Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway under the Patancheru police station limits to prevent Ramakrishna Reddy from escaping. AP police alerted Sangareddy SP CH Rupesh about the MLA’s possible plans to escape to Mumbai from Hyderabad via Zaheerabad.

They chased the MLA’s convoy and at the same time informed the Telangana police to be on alert to prevent Pinnelli’s escape to Mumbai.

The police stopped the vehicles at the Rudraram checkpost when they noticed the MLA’s convoy.

But the MLA and his brother reportedly hoodwinked the Sangareddy police by escaping in another car that was following them in the convoy.

Only his driver and another person were arrested and handed over to the Andhra Pradesh police.

Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother reportedly left their cell phones in the car in which they were travelling before getting into the vehicle that was following them. When TNIE contacted, Patancheru DSP Ravinder Reddy clarified that they had not arrested the Macherla MLA, but they only provided assistance to the Andhra police.

Lookout notice issued against Pinnelli at airports

The AP police issued lookout notices at all the airports to prevent Ramakrishna Reddy from leaving the country. It may be recalled that the MLA was put under house arrest after violence erupted in the volatile Palnadu region on the day of polling.

Speaking to mediapersons, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena said, “As per the investigation, a memo was filed in the court to include the contesting candidate as prime accused in the case. Relevant IPC sections were also included in the FIR so that strict action can be taken against him.”

He added that the offences charged against the MLA could attract seven years of imprisonment.