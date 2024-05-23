Miscreants kill real estate agent in Guntur

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants allegedly murdered a man under broad daylight in Guntur on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Kancherla Devanandam, a resident of Sanjeevaiah Nagar in the city.

According to the police, Devanandam, was in his mid-thirties and has been working as a real estate agent. He had been away from the city for the past few months due to disputes with his business partners and recently returned.

On Wednesday, he was brutally stabbed by unknown people and was found dead in Arundalpet. Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Guntur GGH for postmortem. They filed a case and launched an investigation.